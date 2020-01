Police are investigating a New Year’s day incident in Kirkcaldy in which a man was stabbed.

It happened in Links Street around 3:40pm

The area witnessed a large policed presence, including dog handlers, and both ends of the street were cordoned off.

A 27-year old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment injuries which were described as not life threatening.

A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing.