The incident happened on the X27 bus around 10.20pm on Thursday, May 12.

Police described it as a “frightening experience” and have issued a description of a man they want to trace .

They have also appealed for people to come forward.

Police have issued a description of the man they want to speak to

The man is white, around 5ft 2, and in his late thirties.

At the time of the assault he was wearing a green khaki jacket.

Police Constable Kieran McCusker said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We would be particularly interested in speaking with a woman travelling on the X27 bus who witnessed the incident.