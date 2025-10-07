Police probe ‘reckless, deliberate’ attack at Fife golf course which left £2000 repair bill

Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 13:50 BST
Vandals have left a gold club with a £2000 repair bill after digging up a green and damaging equipment.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the incident at the course in Kinghorn. It happened between September 18 and 20. Police branded the action as “reckless and deliberate.”

Police Scotland said maintenance equipment was damaged, costing an estimated £2000, and an area of the green was also dug up by trespassers.

Inspector Callum Winton said: "These reckless and deliberate acts will cost the club a considerable amount to repair. I would urge anyone in the local community who noticed people acting suspiciously to please contact us. Additionally, we would be keen to view any private CCTV close to the area on these dates.” Call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0754 of September 21 or call Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

