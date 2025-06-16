Police probe reports of man with knife at Burntisland playpark

Police have launched an investigation after reports of man seen with a knife near a children’s play area in Burntisland.

The alleged incident was reported on Sunday afternoon at the playpark in Rossend Terrace just before 2:00pm. Officers have making inquiries locally.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1:55pm on Sunday we received a report of a man with a knife in a playpark in Rossend Terrace, Burntisland. Inquiries are ongoing.”