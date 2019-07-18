Police probe sexual assault on Fife train

Transport police have launched an investigation in a sexual assault on a Fife train.

The shocking incident happened around lunchtime on a Cowdenbeath-Edinburgh Waverley service.

British Transport Police have appealed for further information to help them with their inquiries.

A man is reported to have sat next to a woman, aged in her 20s, as they arrived at Dunfermline Town station between 12.40pm and 1.40pm on Saturday.

Transport officers said the attacker spoke to woman, put his hand on her leg and touched her inappropriately.

He left after being challenged by the victim, and exited the train at Haymarket.

He is described as Asian, aged in his late 30s, with a dark moustache and eyebrows.

He was of medium build and was wearing neutral coloured clothing and a red cap.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or knows the identity of the man.

They would especially like to gain the witness account of a man who was sat across a table from the woman when the offence happened.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 481 of 14/07/19.