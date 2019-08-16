Police probe spate of ball-bearing attacks

Police are investigating after a spate of ball-bearing attacks in Burntisland.

Police say windows of cars and properties have been damaged by bearings fired from possibly a catapult or similar device, with a number of reports ranging between June and August.

The incidents have been concentrated around Burntisland town centre, with one on the High Street and another four taking place in nearby Somerville Street.

Officers have confirmed the incidents were reported between June 6 and August 8.

In an appeal on social media, police in Fife said: “Recently, we’ve received numerous reports of windows of houses and cars being damaged in the Burntisland town centre area.

“All of these windows appear to have been damaged by small metal ball bearings, which we believe may be getting fired from a catapult or similar device.

“If you have any information as to who could be responsible for firing these ball bearings in the Burntisland area, please call 101 and ask for a message to be left for the Burntisland Community Police Officers, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

