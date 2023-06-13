Police probe spate of break-ins and vandalism at much loved Fife park

Officers in Dunfermline are appealing for information following a number of incidents in Pittencrieff Park in recent months.

The most recent, which was reported to police on Monday, saw the greenhouses being targeted and glass doors smashed. There have been several similar reports in recent months and officers are keen to trace those responsible.

Constable Simon Rose, Dunfermline Police Station, said: “This type of vandalism is not only costly to repair but is also dangerous, with broken glass being left in an area popular with visitors.

Pittencrieff Park (Pic: TSPL)

“The park is for all to enjoy and acts of criminality or anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated. Those responsible will be traced and dealt with accordingly.

“I’m appealing for anyone who has information, or has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the park, to come forward and report it. I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity around the greenhouses.”