The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police and two fire appliances attended the blaze at a patch of grass in Linton Lane just before 1:00am.

Police have launched an appeal for information.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.55am on Sunday, police were called to the Linton Lane area of Kirkcaldy, following a report of a car fire. The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.”

No-one was injured in the blaze.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.50am that one car was alight near Linton Lane. We dispatched three appliances, however one was stood down before it arrived.

“The fire was put out and nobody was injured.”