Police probe theft of copper cabling in Fife worth over £130,000

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are probing the theft of £130,000 of copper cabling in Fife.

The cables were removed from Bellyeoman Park, off Robertson Road in Dunfermline between Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, 16th.

Police said there was a similar incident in a field adjacent to Buckyburn Place in the city between December 11-18. The combined cost of these materials was in excess of £130,000 and the theft involved heavy machinery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Gayle Hopton said: “Enquiries are continuing into this high-value theft and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything around this time to come forward. If you saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area, including any suspicious vehicles or heavy machinery, please contact police immediately.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1374 of Thursday, 16 January, 2025 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice