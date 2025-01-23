Police probe theft of copper cabling in Fife worth over £130,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The cables were removed from Bellyeoman Park, off Robertson Road in Dunfermline between Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, 16th.
Police said there was a similar incident in a field adjacent to Buckyburn Place in the city between December 11-18. The combined cost of these materials was in excess of £130,000 and the theft involved heavy machinery.
Sergeant Gayle Hopton said: “Enquiries are continuing into this high-value theft and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything around this time to come forward. If you saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area, including any suspicious vehicles or heavy machinery, please contact police immediately.”
Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1374 of Thursday, 16 January, 2025 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.