Police probe theft of gardening tools from container at Kirkcaldy cemetery
Thieves got into a shipping container at Hayfield Cemetery and stole gardening and groundwork tools. It happened between 12.45pm on Friday, September 1 and 7.30am on Monday, 4th.
Detectives in Kirkcaldy are carrying out enquiries and appealing for information. Detective Constable Kieran McCusker said: “I would urge anyone with any information about this break-in and theft to get in touch.
"Think back, did you see anything suspicious in this area over the weekend? Perhaps you have dashcam from this area, please contact us if you think you may have relevant footage.”
Anyone who has information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0762 of Monday, September 4.