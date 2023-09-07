Police probe theft of gardening tools from container at Kirkcaldy cemetery

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thieves got into a shipping container at Hayfield Cemetery and stole gardening and groundwork tools. It happened between 12.45pm on Friday, September 1 and 7.30am on Monday, 4th.

Detectives in Kirkcaldy are carrying out enquiries and appealing for information. Detective Constable Kieran McCusker said: “I would urge anyone with any information about this break-in and theft to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Think back, did you see anything suspicious in this area over the weekend? Perhaps you have dashcam from this area, please contact us if you think you may have relevant footage.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...