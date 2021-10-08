Police have launched a probe after reports of the attacks.

The vehicle was parked near Fife College’s base in Dunfermline on each occasion.

The vandalism happened overnight between September 17-18, sometime between 4-6 October and overnight between October 6-7.

Police have launched an appeal for information.

Police are carrying out enquiries into the incidents and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “Thoughtless and callous acts of vandalism have no place in our community, but especially when these repeated attacks are harming a local charity.

“We are offering support to the charity and reviewing what steps we can take to find those responsible.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0640 of 7 October.”

