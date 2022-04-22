Police probed linked cars thefts in Kirkcaldy

The incidents happened over the Easter weekend at Mitchelston Industrial Estate - and also the Overton Mains area on April 19-21.

Officers are treating the incidents as linked

A number of dash cams, sat-navs and mobile phones were stolen.

Constable William Alexander, from Kirkcaldy Community Investigation unit said: “I would appeal for residents to remain vigilant when it comes vehicle security and encourage them to remove valuables and any trace of the presence of electronic equipment, such as sat-nav suction cups from windows.

“ These simple steps can deter an opportunistic thief.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may be offered these items for sale to get in touch.”

The suspect is described as being between 20-30, with a dark baseball cap, black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers. He was also carrying a red rucksack.