Police raid Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar in Kirkcaldy
A large police presence has been spotted at a Fife pub this afternoon, as officers deliver a warrant.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:25 pm
Photos, courtesy of Fife Jammer Locations, show a number of police officers and vehicles parked near the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, behind the Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar.
Police Scotland have confirmed they are issuing a warrant at the premises.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A warrant is being executed at a licensed premises on the High Street, Kirkcaldy.
“Officers are currently at the scene and enquiries continue.”