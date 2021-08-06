Police raid Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar in Kirkcaldy

A large police presence has been spotted at a Fife pub this afternoon, as officers deliver a warrant.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:25 pm
Police have been delivering a warrant to the premises on Kirkcaldy High Street. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

Photos, courtesy of Fife Jammer Locations, show a number of police officers and vehicles parked near the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, behind the Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police Scotland have confirmed they are issuing a warrant at the premises.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A warrant is being executed at a licensed premises on the High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers are currently at the scene and enquiries continue.”