Police raid Kirkcaldy flat and recover haul of cannabis

A police investigation is underway after cannabis plants were found in a flat in Kirkcaldy.

Officers raided the property in Invertiel Road earlier this week, and inquiries are on going. No arrests have yet been made and the value of the haul have not been disclosed. Police returned to the building the following morning with forensic officers at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.55am on Monday, we received a report of a possible cannabis cultivation at a property on Invertiel Road in Kirkcaldy. Officers attended and cannabis plants were found within. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Kirkcaldy has been the scene of a number of major cannabis finds in recent years.

Police carried out the raid earlier this week (Pic: TSPL)

A raid on the former Fife College Nairn campus building at the harbour last month uncovered the largest cannabis cultivation found in Scotland to date. Police revealed the value of the haul to be almost £12million. Around 5000 plants were recovered, with the estimated product weight totalling over 1000kg.

The B-listed building formed part of the town’s Nairn Campus until Fife College moved students out in 2016. It has sat empty since, apart from some business ventures on the ground floor. In 2022 a Stockport developer revealed plans to turn it into flats, but it has remained unoccupied.

A man was jailed last month after police raided a massive cannabis factory in the upper floor of the long-closed former WHSmith shop in the heart of the High Street. In February 2024, another cannabis factory was uncovered inside the former Royal Bank High Street branch.