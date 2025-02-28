Police raids in Fife town lead to arrest and cocaine haul of almost £20,000
Drugs with a street value of almost £20,000 have been recovered in Glenrothes.
Police executed two warrants to search properties at The Beeches on Wednesday, and Carseggie Crescent the following day.
They recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £1250 and cannabis with an estimated street value of £18,500 of as well as quantities of other controlled drugs and cash.
A 58-year old woman was arrested and charged charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.
Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing.