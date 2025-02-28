Police raids in Fife town lead to arrest and cocaine haul of almost £20,000

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drugs with a street value of almost £20,000 have been recovered in Glenrothes.

Police executed two warrants to search properties at The Beeches on Wednesday, and Carseggie Crescent the following day.

They recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £1250 and cannabis with an estimated street value of £18,500 of as well as quantities of other controlled drugs and cash.

A 58-year old woman was arrested and charged charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice