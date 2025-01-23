Police raids in Fife town uncover drugs haul including heroin and cocaine
Officers executed warrants at premises in Foote Street and Henderson Street, Lochgelly, on Thursday. They seized quantities of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis were all recovered. A sum of cash was also secured.
A 44-year-old man was arrested and will be reported in connection with drugs offences, while a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants.
Sergeant John Nicol said: "We are determined to protect the public from harmful criminality by disrupting sale of illegal substances and preventing them from being circulated on the streets of our community.
“Information from the public is crucial to our work and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."