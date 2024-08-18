Police re-issue appeal following fatal crash in Fife that left two dead

Police have re-issued an appeal for information following a crash in Fife.(Picture: Police Scotland)

Police have reissued an appeal following a fatal crash in West Fife last weekend.

Officers are continuing to ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident on the B914 Kelty to Saline road last Sunday evening to come forward.

A white Mercedes AMG C43 was travelling on the B914 towards Kelty when it left the road at around 8.50pm on Sunday, August 11.

Emergency services attended and the occupants, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Inspector James Henry, of Fife road policing, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of the man and woman who died.

"We are appealing for information that could assist with our enquiries.

"We are specifically asking drivers in the area around 8.45pm to get in touch as we believe they may have vital information that could help with our investigation.

"Please also check dash-cam and if you have not already spoken to officers then please make contact.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3497 of Sunday, August 11.