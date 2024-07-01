Police recover ‘number of weapons’ after incident at house in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have recovered a number of weapons after being called to a disturbance in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened on Sunday evening, and Police Scotland has now issued an appeal for people with information to come forward.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance outside a property in the Cairns Street area around 6:30pm. They found a large number of members of the public in the area, but with nothing ongoing. There were reports the house had been vandalised with graffiti on the walls and a window smashed. After carrying out enquiries at the scene, a number of weapons were recovered from nearby.

Constable Dominic Sherry, from the Kirkcaldy Community Investigations and Preventions Unit, said: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what took place on Cairns Street and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. This includes a request for any local CCTV, smart doorbell cameras or mobile phone footage.