Police recover ‘number of weapons’ after incident at house in Kirkcaldy
The incident happened on Sunday evening, and Police Scotland has now issued an appeal for people with information to come forward.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance outside a property in the Cairns Street area around 6:30pm. They found a large number of members of the public in the area, but with nothing ongoing. There were reports the house had been vandalised with graffiti on the walls and a window smashed. After carrying out enquiries at the scene, a number of weapons were recovered from nearby.
Constable Dominic Sherry, from the Kirkcaldy Community Investigations and Preventions Unit, said: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what took place on Cairns Street and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. This includes a request for any local CCTV, smart doorbell cameras or mobile phone footage.
“If you believe you may be able to assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2775 of 30 June, 2024.”