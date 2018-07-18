Police recover stolen imitation firearms

Police investigating the theft of military training equipment from a Fife cadet hall in May, have recovered the stolen firearms.

Three imitation firearms, designed to look like SA80 rifles, were stolen from the Army Cadet Hall in Newport-on-Tay along with cash and other training items.

The firearms, which are used for training purposes and do not function as firearms, were recovered along with other training equipment on the outskirts of the village on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Chris Mill of Levenmouth Police Station said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries to locate this equipment and I am very pleased that we have been able to recover the firearms.

“I would like to reassure the local community that all of the training equipment has been recovered, and we are following a positive line of inquiry.”