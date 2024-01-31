Police release CCTV image following assault in Kirkcaldy
The incident happened in licensed premises on the town’s High Street at around 10.15pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
The man officers would like to speak to is described as being 5’8” tall, medium to large build, approximately mid to late 40s, wearing denim blue jeans and a bright orange jumper.
Constable Jane Parker, of Kirkcaldy Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help, or who may know the man in the CCTV image to come forward.”
Anyone with any information that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0422 of December 10, 2023 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.