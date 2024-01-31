Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to speak to following an assault in a Kirkcaldy pub in December. (Pic: Police Scotland)

The incident happened in licensed premises on the town’s High Street at around 10.15pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The man officers would like to speak to is described as being 5’8” tall, medium to large build, approximately mid to late 40s, wearing denim blue jeans and a bright orange jumper.

Constable Jane Parker, of Kirkcaldy Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help, or who may know the man in the CCTV image to come forward.”