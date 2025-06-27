Police released images in probe into thefts in Fife and Glasgow

Police have released images of a man they believe may have information that will assist them with an ongoing investigation.

Officers are probing two thefts in the Fife and Glasgow areas that occurred between September 2024 and May 2025.

The man is described as white, of medium build with short hair and a brown beard. He is also described as wearing a baseball cap and having an Irish accent.

Detective Sergeant Alexander Brydon said: “We would ask the man in this image, or anyone who recognises him, to contact officers through 101 quoting reference CR/0334998/24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.