Police report 13 men after rival football fans clash in Dunfermline city centre
A total of 13 men have been reported to Procurator Fiscal after rival football fans clashed in FIe.
The anti-social behaviour happened before a game between Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk on Saturday, September 17 - and broke out in the city centre.
Police were called around 11:00am after reports of clashes which alarmed shoppers as street furniture was hurled, but there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.
Police said a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and officers are also seeking football banning orders.
Chief Inspector Joanne McEwan said: “We will continue to work closely with our partners and football clubs to minimise disorder and antisocial behaviour in order to keep people safe."