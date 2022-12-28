Police report 13 men after rival football fans clash in Dunfermline city centre

The anti-social behaviour happened before a game between Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk on Saturday, September 17 - and broke out in the city centre.

Police were called around 11:00am after reports of clashes which alarmed shoppers as street furniture was hurled, but there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and officers are also seeking football banning orders.

Pic: TSPL