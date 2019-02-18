Police return to Kirkcaldy murder scene in hope of breakthrough

Police investigating the murder of Kirkcaldy man Kevin Byrne have revisited the scene in the hope of a break through.

There was a significant police presence in Alison Street in the town yesterday afternoon, exactly two weeks after the 45-year-old, also known locally as Kevin Forrester, was last seen alive.

A significant police presence in Alison Street in Kirkcaldy as the murder investigation continues. (Pic George McLuskie).

His body was found at this home by a concerned friend two days later.

Officers questioned members of the public and stopped motorists with a particular focus on the movements in Alison Street on Sunday, February 3 as they continue to piece together the last movements of Mr Bryne.

The police presence was also an attempt to reassure local residents that all was being done to solve the murder.

Mr Bryne’s single storey home remains boarded up while a police cordon remains around the property twp weeks on from his death.

Officers stopped motorists in Alison Street as part of their ongoing investigation. (Pic George McLuskie).

Meanwhile, refuge bins for residents in both Alison Street and several other surrounding streets remain uncollected at the request of the police.

Detective Inspector Carol Craig from the Major Investigation Team has again appealed to the public to come forward with any information.

She said: “Those with information can contact the Major Investigation Team via 101 and quote incident number 915 of the 5th February. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”