Police reveal big rise in violent crime in Fife

But senior officers stressed while the figure went up, it was on the back of a massive drop during lockdown - and remains below the five-year average for region.

Rape and sex crimes also showed a rise, along with matters of dishonesty, and indecent assault.

At the same time, more offences were detected according to the latest quarterly Management Information which covers the period from April 1-September 30.

Overall, recorded crimes in Fife have risen in the first two-quarters of this year as the region adapted to life with coronavirus-related restrictions still in place but easing.

Within Fife, there has been a slight rise in violent crime during Q2, however, the division has not seen the same increase in common assaults noted in other areas.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Divisional Commander, said: “We are still operating as a society, and as a police service, in unique circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ever changing needs and requirements of our communities has seen our officers flexing to help minimise the spread of the virus while keeping people safe.

““We have observed a rise in reports of domestic abuse and sexual offending, as well as associated increases in detections for these crimes.

“These are incidents which can be under-reported so we encourage anyone who may have been a victim of any kind of crime to contact the police and allow us to investigate.”

Mr McEwan noted a rise in motoring offences - including drink or drug driving, careless driving and speeding - but said the number of crashes, where someone has been killed or seriously injured was significantly lower in this quarter than at the same time last year.

He also highlighted a number of investigations are ongoing into non-recent child abuse cases - some of them dating back to the 1960s.

He said: “We can assure the public that all crimes, regardless of when an incident occurred, will be investigated fully. In the course of this year a number of individuals have been convicted of serious sexual offences resulting in lengthy prison sentences.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.