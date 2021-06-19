Police Scotland announce two missing teenage girls from Fife have been found
Police in Fife have traced two missing girls from Glenrothes after becoming ‘increasingly worried’ for their well-being.
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 12:32 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 3:19 pm
Sarah Wilson, 14, and Teigan Scott ,12, were last seen on Carfrae Drive at around 4pm on Friday.
Sarah is described as around 5ft 2in, of medium to stocky build and with shoulder-length dark hair.
Teigan is described as around 5ft 2in, of slim build with red hair.
However, Police Scotland has announced that both girls have now been traced safe and well.
Police Scotland has thanked everyone who shared our earlier appeal.
In a previous statement, inspector Andrew McGhee said: “We are becoming increasingly worried for both Sarah and Teigan due to their age and the amount of time they’ve been missing.”