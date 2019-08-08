Police seal off area after late-night Kirkcaldy incident

Police have sealed off a Kirkcaldy walkway after a man was attacked and robbed early this morning.

Police have today taped off the pavement near the top of Bennochy Road, next to the junction with Bennochy Bridge.

Officers were standing guard at the area and a police photographer was on site early this morning.

It follows the asault and robbery of a 62-year-old man who was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating following an assault and robbery in Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened around 2.10am on Thursday, August 8 on Bennochy Road.

“A 62-year-old man was walking on Bennochy Road when he was approached and assaulted.

“The victim was knocked to the ground and then robbed of a two-figure sum of cash.

“He was taken to the Victoria Hospital and released after treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101 and quote incident number 341 of August 8.”

