Police seal off Cupar premises after cannabis farm discovery

Police have uncovered another cannabis farm in Fife.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers went to a former laundry business in Cupar last night after reports of the cultivation. The area in Front Lebanon has been cordoned off as investigations get underway.

Several police cars and vans have been seen in the area. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Monday, police received a report of the discovery of a cannabis cultivation at a property in the Front Lebanon area of Cupar. Inquiries are at an early stage.”

The Cupar cannabis find is the latest in the Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cannabis cultivation was found last night (Pic: Submitted)

In June, officers raided a former college campus in Kirkcaldy and seized a haul of 5000 cannabis plants with a street value of £12million - the biggest ever seizure in Scotland.

In April, more than 100 cannabis plants were seized from premises in Ivanhoe Drive, Glenrothes. They had an estimated street value of approximately £94,000.

The former Royal Bank of Scotland in Kirkcaldy’s High Street was also raided and a cannabis farm uncovered.