Police seal off Rothes Halls following incident

Police have sealed off a public theatre in Glenrothes and have refused entry to the public.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife were called to premises in the centre of Glenrothes following a report of a suspicious communication.

“The incident happened around 1.50pm today in the Rothes Square area. Inquiries are ongoing.”

All events, including tonight’s GAMA stage show performance, scheduled to take place at the Halls this evening have been cancelled.

A spokesman for the Fife Cultural Trust, which runs the theatre, said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to cancel tonight’s performance due to circumstances outwith our control.

“We’ll be offering full refunds to customers or alternatively they can see another performance tomorrow where tickets will be transferable.”

More to follow.