News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Police search for two men after Glenrothes assault left man in hospital with a number of injuries

Police are hunting two men after an assault in Glenrothes.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 13:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It happened on Queen Margaret Drive around 6.45pm on Saturday, and left a 36-year old man needing hospital treatment for a number of injuries. Officers are working to identify two men in connection with the assault.

They said one man was described as being white, less than 20-years-old, wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up and possibly speaking with an English accent. The second is also described as being white, less than 20-years-old, shorter than the other man and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark coloured top, light coloured jeans or trousers and a dark baseball cap. He spoke with a local accent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Most Popular
Police have issued descriptions of two men they want to trace in connection with the assault (Pic: TSPL)Police have issued descriptions of two men they want to trace in connection with the assault (Pic: TSPL)
Police have issued descriptions of two men they want to trace in connection with the assault (Pic: TSPL)

Detective Inspector Sammi Davidson said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone who believes they saw or heard a disturbance in the area to get touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the local area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2786 of 25 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”