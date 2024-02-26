Police search for two men after Glenrothes assault left man in hospital with a number of injuries
It happened on Queen Margaret Drive around 6.45pm on Saturday, and left a 36-year old man needing hospital treatment for a number of injuries. Officers are working to identify two men in connection with the assault.
They said one man was described as being white, less than 20-years-old, wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up and possibly speaking with an English accent. The second is also described as being white, less than 20-years-old, shorter than the other man and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark coloured top, light coloured jeans or trousers and a dark baseball cap. He spoke with a local accent.
The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.
Detective Inspector Sammi Davidson said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone who believes they saw or heard a disturbance in the area to get touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the local area.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2786 of 25 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”