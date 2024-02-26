Police search for two men after Glenrothes assault left man in hospital with a number of injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It happened on Queen Margaret Drive around 6.45pm on Saturday, and left a 36-year old man needing hospital treatment for a number of injuries. Officers are working to identify two men in connection with the assault.

They said one man was described as being white, less than 20-years-old, wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up and possibly speaking with an English accent. The second is also described as being white, less than 20-years-old, shorter than the other man and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark coloured top, light coloured jeans or trousers and a dark baseball cap. He spoke with a local accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Police have issued descriptions of two men they want to trace in connection with the assault (Pic: TSPL)

Detective Inspector Sammi Davidson said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone who believes they saw or heard a disturbance in the area to get touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the local area.