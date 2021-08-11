Police seize cannabis worth £600,000 from property in Fife town

Cannabis plants with a street value of almost £600,000 have been seized in a Fife town.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 7:36 am

They were found in an unoccupied building in Durie Street, Leven.

Police made the significant seizure last Thursday, and inquiries are on-going.

Over 1000 plants were found at the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Council reviews rules at Fife recycling centres after 'bizarre' incident

Police estimated the street value at £600,000.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 4091 of August 4, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Pic Lisa Ferguson

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V