Police seize cannabis worth £600,000 from property in Fife town
Cannabis plants with a street value of almost £600,000 have been seized in a Fife town.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 7:36 am
They were found in an unoccupied building in Durie Street, Leven.
Police made the significant seizure last Thursday, and inquiries are on-going.
Over 1000 plants were found at the premises.
Police estimated the street value at £600,000.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 4091 of August 4, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.