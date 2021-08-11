They were found in an unoccupied building in Durie Street, Leven.

Police made the significant seizure last Thursday, and inquiries are on-going.

Over 1000 plants were found at the premises.

Police estimated the street value at £600,000.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 4091 of August 4, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

