Police seize driver's second car in a month after failure to get insurance or MOT

Officers revealed in a social media post that a vehicle was seized by Fife road police at Foulford Street in Cowdenbeath last night.

The post read: “FifeRP seized this car last night in Cowdenbeath for having no insurance & MOT.

"It's the 2nd time this driver had a car seized in a month!

“Did you know over 26,000 people are injured each year by uninsured and hit-and-run drivers? We're trying to stop them!

“All uninsured drivers are likely to have their vehicle seized, get a £300 fixed penalty notice & get 6 points on their licence.