Police seize driver's second car in a month after failure to get insurance or MOT
Police have seized a second car in the space of a month from the same driver, after the motorist was caught without insurance or an MOT.
Officers revealed in a social media post that a vehicle was seized by Fife road police at Foulford Street in Cowdenbeath last night.
The post read: “FifeRP seized this car last night in Cowdenbeath for having no insurance & MOT.
"It's the 2nd time this driver had a car seized in a month!
“Did you know over 26,000 people are injured each year by uninsured and hit-and-run drivers? We're trying to stop them!
“All uninsured drivers are likely to have their vehicle seized, get a £300 fixed penalty notice & get 6 points on their licence.
“If the case goes to court, they could receive a driving ban and an unlimited fine. A criminal record can also affect job prospects. It's not worth the risk.”