Officers hailed it as “a significant quantity of Class A drugs.”

The team from Operation Pinnacle – Fife Division's proactive team – swooped on an address in Westwood Avenue on Friday.

They executed a warrant, and two people were arrested.

Police executed a warrant and found the drugs

A 45-year-old woman appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the recovery.A 26-year-old man is also due to appear in court on Thursday.

Police Constable Craig Lyle said "This is a significant quantity of class A controlled drugs which has been taken off the streets of Fife and once again shows our ongoing commitment to tackle individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs and protect our communities."I would urge any member of the public who may have information about the sale and supply of controlled drugs to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

