Police step up patrols after man acts suspiciously in school grounds
The incident happened around 4:00pm on Wednesday in Jennie Rennie’s Road, Dunfermline. Police Scotland said a 17-year old - who is not a school pupil - was at the football park when he was approached by the man who acted inappropriately towards him. He then left the area and police were contacted.
The suspect is described as between 20 and 30 years old, of Asian appearance, 5-ft 6inches tall, and with short black hair. He was wearing brown/beige sliders, black joggers with white markings on the legs, a black jacket with a white t-shirt underneath and a black baseball cap.
Detective Constable Douglas Potter said: “This was a distressing experience for the victim and enquiries are ongoing to identify the man involved. We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have noticed a man matching the suspect’s description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.
“We would also ask any members of the public with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to check in case they have captured the man involved, or anything else which could be significant.”DC Potter said police were working closely with the education service, and have deployed additional patrols in the area “to provide reassurance.”
“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2966 of Wednesday, June 5. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”