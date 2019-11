Police have confirmed they are on the scene at a block of flats in Fife, after eyewitnesses spotted officers with dogs.

The police activity has been focused on Memorial Court in Methil, but the nature of the raid has not been disclosed at this time.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are carrying out a warrant at Memorial Court, Methil.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress