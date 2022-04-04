Police trace Fife man and woman reported missing

Police had expressed concern for Keiran Elston and Jamie-Lee Rennie, who have been missing from the Kingdom since last Tuesday, and may have travelled to Edinburgh together.

Mr Elston, 20, and Ms Rennie, 21 were both seen getting on a Dundee-bound bus outside the station in Leuchars at around 1.15pm on Tuesday, March 29.

Keiran Elston, 20, and Jamie-Lee Rennie, 21

After weekend appeals on social media police confirmed the duo had been traced.

Officers thanked everyone who shared and responded to their appeal.

