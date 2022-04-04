Police trace Fife man and woman reported missing

A Fife man and women reported missing have bene traced safe and well.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 4th April 2022, 8:54 am

Police had expressed concern for Keiran Elston and Jamie-Lee Rennie, who have been missing from the Kingdom since last Tuesday, and may have travelled to Edinburgh together.

Mr Elston, 20, and Ms Rennie, 21 were both seen getting on a Dundee-bound bus outside the station in Leuchars at around 1.15pm on Tuesday, March 29.

Read More

Read More
Falklands anniversary: Rosyth Dockyard service recalls important role in 1982 wa...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Keiran Elston, 20, and Jamie-Lee Rennie, 21

After weekend appeals on social media police confirmed the duo had been traced.

Officers thanked everyone who shared and responded to their appeal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.