The incidents involve elderly people receiving a phone call from someone pretending to be from their pharmacy, advising that a payment must now be made for medication to be delivered.

On Wednesday, March, 29, an elderly woman was contacted by a person claiming to be from her pharmacy.

She was asked to make a payment and was prepared to do so, until stopped by a family member.

Police have urged Fifers to be alert

Sergeant Rebecca Sommerville said: “Do not trust any unexpected correspondence.

“Check the authenticity of a contact and only use a verified official website and the communication methods detailed upon it.”

“Especially where money is being requested, be it physically withdrawing it from the bank or the electronic transferring of it, always, stop, think and check with a friend, relative or neighbour before taking any action.