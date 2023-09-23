Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are investigating two incidents in Glenrothes this week in which people were phoned at home by someone claiming to be from a bank who is investigating a fraud and asking for their assistance.

They were then asked to go to their local branches and take out large sums of money. The fraudsters also told the victims the responses to give if bank staff ask questions - and someone would then come to their home or meet them to collect the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Alasdair Young said: “The people who carry out these crimes are despicable. They target the most vulnerable members of our community and try and steal their life savings.“Bank staff will never contact you and ask you to withdraw or transfer money, or help with a fraud investigation. We urge people to be aware of these calls and to ensure that their elderly or vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours are also aware of these types of scams.“These criminals are very well-rehearsed, sound knowledgeable, and can be extremely convincing, particularly to someone who may not be used to handling online accounts that they don’t use regularly.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating two incidents in Glenrothes (Pic: Pixabay)