They have urged people to be vigilant after the recent incidents in the south-west of the Kingdom - some of which are being linked.

A Ford Transit van, Yamaha quad bike, child’s motocross bike and a KTM motocross bike were taken from a garage in Wellwood, Dunfermline, on November 6. The van was recovered in the Kirkcaldy area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing into the theft of a silver VW van from Main Street, Saline, on November 8. It was later recovered in the Methil area.

Police say some of the incidents may be linked

Officers are carrying out enquiries in relation to a dark-coloured Mercedes saloon which was seen at an attempted housebreaking at the Woodend Industrial estate, Cowdenbeath, on November 13 is linked to other commercial break-ins in south west Fife.

A Ford Transit van with £30,000 worth of tools and specialist equipment was stolen from outside a property in Rose Street, Dunfermline, overnight on November 17. It was recovered in the Kinross area but the contents were missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between November 26-27, a grey or silver coloured Range Rover was seen at a housebreaking in Donibristle Gardens, Dalgety Bay, where a number of items, including expensive watches, were stolen. This vehicle is linked to incidents in Crossgates and Dunfermline.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “We are pursuing a number of positive lines of enquiry and I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to arrest those responsible and return stolen property to their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking people to be extra vigilant and security conscious, especially in the run up to the festive period when they may have more valuable items around.”