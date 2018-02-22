Police warning for businesses after counterfeit cash incidents

Police in Fife are issuing a counterfeit currency warning to businesses throughout the Kingdom.

On Friday (February 16) a private hire driver in Glenrothes reported that a customer used a fake £20 note to pay for a fare.

Three further fraudulent £20 notes were used to pay for goods at the Booker Cash and Carry in Kirkcaldy over that weekend before similar notes were used within the Shell filling station on Tuesday, February 20.

Two further incidents were reported to police on yesterday (Wednesday, February 21), where a man attempted to buy goods using fake £50 notes at both the Sainsbury’s filling station and Next store at the Fife Central Retail Park in Kirkcaldy.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if all of these offences are linked and staff at businesses are advised to be vigilant.

Sergeant Chris Mutter said: “While many of these notes can appear genuine at first glance, if they are appropriately scrutinised or tested they will be confirmed as fraudulent and counter staff should be mindful of inspecting currency thoroughly before accepting it.

“Any customers who come in and try to use counterfeit currency to purchase goods should be reported to police immediately and where possible staff should try to retain the notes so they can be analysed during our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.