Police warning over bogus workmen in Fife town

Police are warning Fifers to be vigilant.

A number of elderly and vulnerable victims have been targeted by bogus workmen who offer to carry out roofing or gardening work as reputable companies.

A number of methods are being used, such as asking for change of a high-value note then not handing over the note. Asking people to pay for work before it has been carried out.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, in charge of local policing in Glenrothes, said: “I would ask anyone with an elderly or vulnerable family member to contact them and take the time to explain safety measures which can been taken to prevent them becoming a victim. Don’t allow anyone into your home if you feel unsure in any way. Do not be afraid to say no and close your door.

“I would also like to remind people that local community officers are on hand who can offer advice and guidance for those who may benefit. Your local community officer can be contacted via 101.

“We are currently investigating reports of bogus callers in Glenrothes and are following a positive line of inquiry. I would appeal to members of the public for their help, if you see anyone in your area or community you think may be suspicious then please contact us immediately.”