Officers are urging those with high performance, high value cars, such as Range Rovers, Ford Focus RS and Ford Fiesta ST, to think about security.

They have been deemed by police to be particularly vulnerable. Officers are also urging owners with wireless entry or ignition to take care and focus on security.

Inspector Murray Gibson of the North East Fife Community Policing Team said: “Vehicle theft is rising and becoming an organised area of crime.

“Factory fitted security measures are being overcome by thieves using advanced technology and targeting those cars that operate with keyless ignition and using a ‘relay technique’ to capture the wireless signal and boost it to be able to overcome security.

“In ‘relay theft’ thieves identify a keyless technology vehicle usually located in a driveway. They attempt to ‘grab’ the signal from the car keys which can be located near the front door, and relay it to the car to open doors and start the ignition. The actual keys remain in the house throughout”.

Police have also advised owners of steps they can take to protect their vehicles.

Inspector Gibson continued: “If you have a garage then use it. Keep your vehicle out of sight and restrict the opportunity. We often also store vehicle keys in easily accessible places within the home, but this can allow thieves to access the wireless code remotely.

“Cheap and accessible measures such as faraday pouches and faraday boxes can be purchased for storing keys.