Police welcome jailing of ‘extremely violent and dangerous’ Fife domestic abuser

Jody Venters was sentenced to a total of 6 years and 2 months imprisonment at Stirling High Court yesterday.
The 41-year old’s offences were committed against an ex-partner in East Wemyss, in February 2021.
Police praised the woman for coming forward which led to his subsequent court appearance.
Detective Constable Iain Robertson, from the Fife Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “It is clear that Venters is an extremely violent and dangerous man, who will justly face the consequences of his actions.
“I want to take this opportunity to praise the victim for her strength and bravery in coming forward.
“I hope this sentencing provides some measure of closure and goes some way to giving other victims of domestic abuse the courage to speak out.”He added: “Domestic abuse has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.
“If you are experiencing abuse, we want you to know that you are not alone.
“Please contact police or seek support and advice from one of our partner agencies, such as Women’s Aid. Together, we can support you through those next steps.”