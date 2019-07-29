Popular Fife tourist centre shut after being struck by vandals

A popular visitor centre in Fife has closed after it was vandalised at the weekend.

The former Lochore Meadows Visitor Centre, which was refurbished and renamed Willie Clarke Centre last year has been shut to the public following reports of damage to the facility.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers were called to the centre at 11.42am on Sunday morning after it was struck by vandals. It is believed an external pipe at the side of the building was damaged.

Environmental health officials attended to assess the damage and the building has been closed to the public as a precautionary measure.

Just 12 months ago the centre had a makeover with a £143,000 refurbishment and every day the facility attracts hundreds of visitors to Lochore Meadows Country Park.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has information which may help police enquiries should contact 101 quoting incident number 2113.