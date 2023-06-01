Predator jailed for violent offences and serious sexual assaults in Fife

James Christopher Armour, 57, was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Stirling in March. He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The offences were committed in the Fife area between 1983 and 1989.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Couper, of Police Scotland's Public Protection Unit, said: "Armour is a predator who showed utter disregard for the impact on his victims.

“I want to commend each victim in reporting these offences to police and for having the strength to stand up in court, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted. I hope this sentence gives them some comfort as they try to move forward.