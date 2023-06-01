News you can trust since 1871
Predator jailed for violent offences and serious sexual assaults in Fife

A man branded a predator by police has been jailed for 10 years for carrying out violent offences and serious sexual assaults in Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:26 BST

James Christopher Armour, 57, was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Stirling in March. He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The offences were committed in the Fife area between 1983 and 1989.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Couper, of Police Scotland's Public Protection Unit, said: "Armour is a predator who showed utter disregard for the impact on his victims.

James Christopher Armour was convicted following a trial at the High Court in StirlingJames Christopher Armour was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Stirling
“I want to commend each victim in reporting these offences to police and for having the strength to stand up in court, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted. I hope this sentence gives them some comfort as they try to move forward.

"This conviction and sentence sends a clear message that time is no barrier, all reports of sexual abuse will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland, and victims will be fully supported by specially trained officers and partner agencies throughout.”