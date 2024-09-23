Predatory sex offender who targeted young women in Kirkcaldy is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A predatory sex offender who committed offences across Kirkcaldy dating back almost ten years has been jailed.

Gavin Morrison was sentenced to three and a half years at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this week.

He faced ten charges of public indecency, carrying out a sex act in front of his victims, and conducting himself in a disorderly manner. After a five-day trial, the jury convicted him unanimously on eight charges and by a majority on the other two. Morrison’s offences happened across the Lang Toun between 2015 and 2022.

The sentencing of Morrison was welcomed by police who mounted a detailed investigation to catch him.

Detective Constable Carol Fraser at Glenrothes said: "Gavin Morrison is a predatory sexual offender who preyed on young females whilst they were walking or playing in their local communities. He has shown no remorse for his deplorable actions that were committed over a period between 2015 and 2022.

“I would like to thank those involved for their strength in coming forward during this investigation and criminal trial. I hope the conviction and sentencing provides them with some sense of closure and allows them to move on from this horrendous ordeal.” She added: “If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of violence or sexual abuse, you are not alone, and we would encourage you to report it to us. You will be listened to and supported throughout the entire process by officers and our partner agencies, and together we will bring the perpetrator to justice.”