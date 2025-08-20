Prison for Bo'ness sex beast found guilty of raping five-year-old girl

A sex attacker who wept when he was found guilty of raping a five-year-old girl while he was a teenager received a prison sentence this week.

Brian Walker, now aged 36, assaulted the child at a house in Kirkcaldy on September 16, 2006 when he was 17-years-old.

Walker, formerly of Thirlestane, Bo'ness, denied the sex crime but was found guilty following a trial last month and wept after the jury at the High Court in Edinburgh returned its verdict.

In an outburst during the sentencing he claimed: “I didn't do it. I didn't do it.”

Walker was found guilty and sentenced to prison at the High Court in Edinburgh (Picture: Submitted)

At the hearing on Wednesday, trial judge Lady Haldane, told Walker: “You have been convicted of the rape in September 2006 when you were aged 17 and she was only five.

"Self evidently such an experience at such a young age is likely to have long lasting effects."

Lady Haldane said a victim impact statement made it clear that was the case for the victim of his offending.

Walker’s offences came to light after a woman revealed what had happened to her as a child and police were contacted.

Lady Haldane noted Walker continued to deny committing the offence and a background report on him gave details of his own unsettled and traumatic childhood, where he himself had suffered abuse.

She said Walker committed an offence that resulted in "significant harm", adding that given the nature of the crime there was no alternative to custody and sentenced him to six yeas in prison.

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

