Probe into £15,000 blaze which destroyed caravan and catering van in Kirkcaldy

The cost of the damage was estimated at around £15,000.

The wilful fireraising incident happened at a yard near to Torbain Towers between Friday, August 20-27.

They were stored in a yard at the rural location, and police said they were “completely destroyed” in the blaze.

Police are probing the incident

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Donald McGarva said: “Although this is a rural area, it can easily be accessed from the Newliston area of Kirkcaldy.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist our ongoing enquiry to contact officers.”Call 101 and reference 3603 of 27 August.

Alternatively Crimestoppers may be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

