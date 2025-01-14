£100,000 cocaine haul in raid on Fife property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have made two arrests in connection with a £100,000 cocaine haul in Fife.

Officers made the find after executing a warrant to search a property in Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline. The raid happened yesterday morning and led to two arrests.

Police said: “ A quantity of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of approximately £104,000 was seized. wo men, aged 25 and 42, have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure. Both are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday (January 14).