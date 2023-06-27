News you can trust since 1871
£12,000 haul of fake vapes and tobacco as Fife CID stop vehicle

A man has been arrested after police in Fife seized a large quantity of suspected counterfeit vapes.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST

The 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged money laundering related offences.

It came after a joint operation involving Fife CID and the Road Policing Unit stopped a vehicle around 7:00am on Wednesday. A five-figure sum of money was seized as well a large quantity of suspected counterfeit vapes and tobacco with an estimated value of £12,000. Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are working with Fife Council’s trading standards.

Detective Constable Jason Davies said: “We will continue to work closely with our partners to deter anyone involved in the illicit trade of illegal or counterfeit goods to ensure they are taken off the streets of Fife. These items can pose health risks to consumers and the unregulated sale of such items can lead on occasions to these items coming into possession of children and young persons.”

Police stopped the car early on Wednesday and uncovered the haul (Pic: lindsayfox/Pixabay)Police stopped the car early on Wednesday and uncovered the haul (Pic: lindsayfox/Pixabay)
