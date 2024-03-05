£14,000 drugs haul including cocaine, LSD after car stopped & searched in Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers stopped and searched the vehicle on Whimbrel Place in Dunfermline on Saturday March, 2024.

Quantities of the Class A drugs, cocaine and LSD, were recovered with an estimated street value of over £10,000. Class B drugs ketamine and cannabis, worth up to £ 4,400 were also recovered, along with over £800 in cash.

Two youths, a 17-year-old boy and girl, and a 19-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. They will appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police searched the car and uncovered the drugs (Pic: TSPL)

Sergeant Fraser Simpson, of Dunfermline Community Team, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to our communities locally and more widely the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.